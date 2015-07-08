Oxygen Renews 'Prancing Elites Project'

Oxygen said it has ordered a second season of docuseries The Prancing Elites Project, expanding the format from 30 minutes to an hour. The NBCUniversal network said the first season (which ends Wednesday) was a hit in the Nielsens and in generating social traffic.

The story of an African-American, gay and gender non-conforming dance troupe from Mobile, Ala., the first 12-episode season topped the time period in the prior year by 185% in persons 18-49, 165% in total viewers and 192% in women 18-34 to date, the network said. It's generated some 94 million total impressions on Twitter and Facebook, too. All five principals – Adrian Clemons, Kentrell Collins, Kareem Davis, Jerel Maddox and Tim Smith – will return for the second season.

“The Prancing Elites’ unique and emotional journey is a resounding hit with Oxygen’s diverse, millennial audience," Rod Aissa, executive VP of original programming and development at Oxygen Media, said in a release. "Their ability to face uphill battles with determination and humor allows viewers to not only relate to them, but also be inspired by them. We are proud to keep sharing the group’s authentic story as they continue to reach for their dreams now more than ever on the heels of the most monumental Pride month in our country's history.”

