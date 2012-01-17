Oxygen Renews ‘Glee Project' for Season Two

Oxygen has officially renewed competition series The Glee Project for a second season,

the network announced Tuesday. It will return in summer 2012.

Second season casting has already wrapped on the Glee spinoff series, which this season

will feature 14 contenders, two more than season one. Glee creator Ryan Murphy will return along with casting director

Robert Ulrich, choreographer Zach Woodlee and vocal coach Nikki Anders.

After an initially slow start,

The Glee Project averaged 1.2 million

total viewers for Oxygen last summer, according to Nielsen.

Though Fox has yet to officially renew Glee for a fourth season, entertainment president Kevin Reilly saidat the Television Critic's Association press tour last week that Murphy is

already thinking about storylines for next year and that some of the graduating

characters may remain a part of the show in some way past this season.