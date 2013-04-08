Oxygen Renews 'The Face' for Season Two

Oxygen Media has

greenlit a second season of 10 episodes of its modeling competition show The Face.

The show, produced

by Shine America with Naomi Campbell as executive producer, premiered in

February to 515,000 total viewers. It finished its season in March at about the

same mark, up 8% to 554,000 total viewers and 323,000 adults 18-49, up from the

premiere's 312,000.

"The Face brings a

unique and authentic look into the modeling industry, along with our supermodel

coaches and contestants delivering the passion, fashion, competition and drama

that our audience was captivated by," said Rod Aissa, senior VP, original programming

and development, Oxygen Media. "We are excited to get back on the catwalk

for season two as we bring in a few new twists along the way."

The Face plans to "up the stakes" with more announcements to come, the network said.