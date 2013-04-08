Oxygen Renews 'The Face' for Season Two
Oxygen Media has
greenlit a second season of 10 episodes of its modeling competition show The Face.
The show, produced
by Shine America with Naomi Campbell as executive producer, premiered in
February to 515,000 total viewers. It finished its season in March at about the
same mark, up 8% to 554,000 total viewers and 323,000 adults 18-49, up from the
premiere's 312,000.
"The Face brings a
unique and authentic look into the modeling industry, along with our supermodel
coaches and contestants delivering the passion, fashion, competition and drama
that our audience was captivated by," said Rod Aissa, senior VP, original programming
and development, Oxygen Media. "We are excited to get back on the catwalk
for season two as we bring in a few new twists along the way."
The Face plans to "up the stakes" with more announcements to come, the network said.
