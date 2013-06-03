Oxygen Renews 'Best Ink' for Third Season

Oxygen has greenlit a third season of Best Ink, the network announced Monday.

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz will again serve as host with Joe Capobianco, Sabina Kelley and Hannah Aitchison returning to the judges panel. Casting is currently underway.

Best Ink is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, with Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein and Rick DeOlivera serving as executive producers.

Oxygen also announced it's developing two new tattoo-themed series: Tattoos After Dark(working title), which follows the night shifts at two popular tattoo shops, and Break Up Tattoos (wt), where exes get together to rehash their breakup while re-doing their tattoos.