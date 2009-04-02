Oxygen Renews ‘Bad Girls Club’ For Fourth Season

Oxygen has renewed Bad Girls Club, the show that “takes bad behavior to the next level,” for a fourth season after a year of high ratings. The past season of Bad Girls Club became the first-ever on the network to average more than one million viewers per episode.

“It’s not easy working with bad girls, which it shouldn’t be,” said Jon Murray, chairman of Bunim-Murray Productions. “Nevertheless we’re thrilled Oxygen is giving us the chance to go toe to toe once again with women who aren’t afraid to make their own rules and live their lives openly, loudly, and honestly," he said.

Season three of the show averaged 727,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demo and also drew in 533,000 among W18-49 and 397,000 W18-34. The W18-34 number makes Bad Girls Club the most successfully series in Oxygen’s target demo.

The Mar. 31 reunion special was Oxygen’s most-watched telecast in network history with 1.4 million total viewers.

Bad Girls Club is executive produced by Jon Murray with co-executive producers Brandon Wilson and Jeff Schmidt.