Oxygen to Rebrand as a Crime Network

Oxygen is rebranding itself as a crime network for women. The cable network recently expanded its “Crime Time” weekend block to Friday-Monday and will continue to increase its crime-oriented programming leading up to a summer rebrand.

Oxygen debuts Three Days to Live March 5 and has greenlit Dick Wolf’s true crime series Cold Justice and Glass Entertainment Group’s The Jury Speaks, both premiering in the third quarter.

Frances Berwick, president, lifestyle networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said the Crime Time expansion has worked out well for the network. “Oxygen has always played in this space with the highly successful original series Snapped, one of the longest running crime series on television now approaching its 20th season,” she said. “With a lot of high quality projects in development, we believe our current fans, as well as all armchair detectives, have good reason to be excited.”