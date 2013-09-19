Oxygen Pumps Up TV Everywhere App

Oxygen Media has booted up a video app for iPads, iPhones and for Web browsers at www.OxygenNow.com that ties in authenticated, on-demand content as well as access to clips and a limited selection of full-length episodes that are available to all comers.

Under this hybrid model, authenticated customers can stream full-length episodes from shows such as My Big Fat Revenge, Preachers of L.A. and Snapped the day after they debut on the TV channel, while all others can view episodes 30 days after their linear premiere, said Harleen Kahlon, Oxygen Media's senior vice president of digital.

This "frictionless video experience," she said, provides consumers with a single online video destination to Oxygen whether or not they subscribe to a pay TV service or whether their service provider has secured TV Everywhere rights. "People want everything in one place," she said, noting that TV Everywhere is just one component of the overarching Oxygen NOW app.

