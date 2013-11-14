Oxygen Promotes Brie Miranda Byrant To VP Post

Oxygen Media has promoted programming executive Brie Miranda Bryant to VP, development and production for original programming, the network announced Thursday.

In her new role, Bryant — formerly senior director of development and production — will continue to develop and produce new series as well as specials, while also overseeing the day-to-day production of original programming. Bryant spearheaded several of the network's biggest shows including Preachers Of L.A., and has overseen such series as Bad Girls Club and Jersey Couture.

Bryant will report to Cori Abraham, senior VP, Development and International for Oxygen Media, said the network.

