Oxygen Programming Head Leaving Network
Amy Introcaso-Davis, Oxygen's senior VP of original
programming and development is stepping down, a network spokesperson confirmed
late Thursday.
She will remain on board until a replacement has been found.
Introcaso-Davis has been with Oxygen since 2008, and during
her tenure has developed such series as Dance Your Ass Off and Tori & Dean:
Home Sweet Hollywood.
Before joining Oxygen, she was with Bravo, another NBC
Universal-owned cable network, and served as VP of series for Lifetime.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported the story.
