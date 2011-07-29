Oxygen Programming Head Leaving Network

Amy Introcaso-Davis, Oxygen's senior VP of original

programming and development is stepping down, a network spokesperson confirmed

late Thursday.

She will remain on board until a replacement has been found.

Introcaso-Davis has been with Oxygen since 2008, and during

her tenure has developed such series as Dance Your Ass Off and Tori & Dean:

Home Sweet Hollywood.

Before joining Oxygen, she was with Bravo, another NBC

Universal-owned cable network, and served as VP of series for Lifetime.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the story.