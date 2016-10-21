Oxygen Plots ‘Killision Course’ Debut

Oxygen debuts Killision Course Saturday, Nov. 5, a four-episode true crime series that the network calls “genre-breaking.” According to Oxygen, “As friends and lovers fall victim to unimaginable crimes committed by those they once trusted, roles are concealed until the final act when the truth behind the shocking homicide is revealed along with each person’s role in the crime.”

Killision Course is produced by Jarrett Creative with Seth Jarrett, Julie Insogna Jarrett and Rob Shaftel the executive producers.

The cable network boasts of “Crime Time” every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, featuring series such as Killer Couples and Snapped.