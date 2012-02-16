Oxygen Picks Up Two Pilots

Oxygen has added two new pilots to its development slate,

Teen Weddings and Thrift Wars, the network announced Thursday.

The one-hour Teen Weddings follows several young couples as

they plan their wedding, from choosing the dress, selecting the guest list,

planning the bachelor and bachelorette parties to the ceremony and reception to

and a post-honeymoon recap.

Thrift Wars, which

will be a half-hour, is a series about the world of competitive thrifting, where

New York's most hardcore thrifters travel to flea markets, warehouses and

estate sales to score the best pieces.

These are the first projects to be announced under Rod

Aissa, Oxygen's new senior VP of original programming and development. "They

are bold and noisy and keep with Oxygen's core values -- living life on your

own terms," he said if the new pilots in a statement.