Oxygen Picks Up Two Pilots
Oxygen has added two new pilots to its development slate,
Teen Weddings and Thrift Wars, the network announced Thursday.
The one-hour Teen Weddings follows several young couples as
they plan their wedding, from choosing the dress, selecting the guest list,
planning the bachelor and bachelorette parties to the ceremony and reception to
and a post-honeymoon recap.
Thrift Wars, which
will be a half-hour, is a series about the world of competitive thrifting, where
New York's most hardcore thrifters travel to flea markets, warehouses and
estate sales to score the best pieces.
These are the first projects to be announced under Rod
Aissa, Oxygen's new senior VP of original programming and development. "They
are bold and noisy and keep with Oxygen's core values -- living life on your
own terms," he said if the new pilots in a statement.
