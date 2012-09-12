Oxygen Orders Second Season of 'I'm Having Their Baby'

Oxygen Media on Wednesday renewed its new docuseries I'm Having Their Baby for a second season.

Currently in its first season, I'm Having Their Baby is averaging 840,000 viewers and 327,000 in women 18-34 through five episodes, according to Nielsen. It is on pace to be the network's highest-rated new series Live +7.

Season two will air in 2013.

"I'm Having Their Baby really resonated with Oxygen's young, female audience" says Rod Aissa, senior VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. "We're excited to share more authentic and compelling stories of birth mothers and their emotional experiences with our viewers."