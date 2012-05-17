OxygenOrders Second Season of 'Best Ink'

Oxygen Media on

Thursday ordered a second season of its tattoo competition series Best Ink,

which will premiere sometime later this year.

In its Tuesday

10 p.m. timeslot, Best Ink increased that time period's average over the

prior year in all key demos with +110% in A18-49, +86% in W18-49, +53% in

W18-34 and +59% in total viewers.

"The tattoo

industry was a previously unexplored space for Oxygen," commented Rod

Aissa, senior VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. "But

our audience immediately loved it, and with Best Ink we've been able to

capture the drama and culture of the tattoo scene while weaving compelling

stories through the tapestry of ink. We're looking forward to continuing to

celebrate this amazing art form with the best and brightest tattoo artists from

across the country."

The series is

produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, with Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein and

Rico Martinez serving as executive producers, and Erin Cristall, Rene Rainey

and Peter Woronov as co-executive producers.