OxygenOrders Second Season of 'Best Ink'
Oxygen Media on
Thursday ordered a second season of its tattoo competition series Best Ink,
which will premiere sometime later this year.
In its Tuesday
10 p.m. timeslot, Best Ink increased that time period's average over the
prior year in all key demos with +110% in A18-49, +86% in W18-49, +53% in
W18-34 and +59% in total viewers.
"The tattoo
industry was a previously unexplored space for Oxygen," commented Rod
Aissa, senior VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. "But
our audience immediately loved it, and with Best Ink we've been able to
capture the drama and culture of the tattoo scene while weaving compelling
stories through the tapestry of ink. We're looking forward to continuing to
celebrate this amazing art form with the best and brightest tattoo artists from
across the country."
The series is
produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, with Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein and
Rico Martinez serving as executive producers, and Erin Cristall, Rene Rainey
and Peter Woronov as co-executive producers.
