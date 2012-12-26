Oxygen Orders 'Babies' Mamas' Special

Oxygen Media has

announced production on a new one-hour special All My Babies' Mamas

(working title) about the complicated lives of a man, his children and those

children's mothers.

The special is from executive producers Liz Gateley and Tony

DiSanto, formerly of MTV, who will produce through their company DiGa Vision.

All My Babies' Mamas

will premiere in spring 2013, with a successful airing presumably leading to a

full series pick-up.