Oxygen Orders 'All Star' Challenge Version of 'Bad Girls Club'

Oxygen has greenlit an "All Stars" version of its Bad Girls Club series: Bad Girls All Star Battle.

The new version will return 14 of the more popular cast members from the previous ten seasons of Bad Girls Club to compete in a series of mental and physical challenges. The series will be hosted by singer/actor Ray J. Bad Girls Club All Star Battle is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein and Rick DeOliveria serving as executive producers and Sam Berns and Zach Kozeck as coexecutive producers.

Oxygen also announced that Bad Girls Club has been renewed for an 11th season.

"Oxygen's rabid fan base has been following and rooting for these wildly entertaining girls for 10 seasons," said Rod Aissa, senior VP, original programming and development for Oxygen Media. "Bad Girls All Star Battle will give our viewers a chance to see these larger than life personalities bring their passion and fiery intensity in an outrageous competition testing athletic ability, wits and egos."