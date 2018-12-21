Oxygen Offers ‘Smiley Face Killers’ January 19

Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice begins on Oxygen Jan. 19. The series follows a private investigation spearheaded by a retired NYPD detective and his team of investigators as they work with victims’ families and forensic experts to further investigate and question that a string of accidental drownings aren’t, in fact, accidents. Multiple drownings may be connected to The Smiley Face Killers, said Oxygen.

According to the network, since 1997, hundreds of college-aged men drowned after a night out drinking. Near where many of the bodies are recovered is graffiti of a smiley face.

Retired detective Kevin Gannon and his team have dedicated the past 12 years of their retirement to finding justice for these cases. Their goal is to gather enough evidence to convince local authorities to investigate these deaths as homicides. Only then can the team attempt to establish a connection between these deaths and “a calculated group,” said Oxygen, known as The Smiley Face Killers.

Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Blumhouse Television. Rasha Drachkovitch, Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, and Leane Vandeman are executive producers

Oxygen is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.