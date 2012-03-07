Oxygen Names Lindman Senior VP of Program Strategy

Oxygen Media has named Sarah Tomassi Lindman to the newly-created position of senior vice president, program strategy. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Based in New York, Lindman will lead the growth and engagement of Oxygen's core audience, while assuming responsibility for all audience viewing metrics. She will also create and maintain a long-term programming calendar and oversee the network's acquisition strategy.

Lindman join Oxygen from MTV, where she served as executive VP, programming strategy. Prior to that, she was senior VP and GM at TeenNick, where she ran day-to-day operations and oversaw the network's strategy. She has also held positions at Kids' WB! and Warner Bros. Animation.

"Sarah's knowledge of the TV landscape is extraordinary," said Jason Klarman, president of Oxygen Media, and to whom Lindman will report. "Her skill and expertise will help Oxygen take its brand and business to the next level."