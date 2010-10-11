Oxygen Media Names New VP of Programming Research

Oxygen Media announced Monday that John Cora has been named VP of Programming Research for the brand, effective immediately. The news came from Tony Cardinale, NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks SVP of strategic insights, to whom Cora will report.

Cora joins Oxygen from CBS Television Distribution where he served as VP of research. His resume also includes research positions at the NFL Network and ABC Cable Networks Group.

"Building the Oxygen business around Generation O starts with insights," Cardinale said, "and John's proven talent using these insights to connect with consumers will help us continue our cable-leading brand growth."