Oxygen Media Gets CFO from NBC Universal

NBC Universal named one of its own to oversee finance and operations at Oxygen Media -- the company’s first major hire since acquiring the cable network in November.

Cynthia Chu was named vice president and chief financial officer for Oxygen after working in NBCU’s Local Media Division since 2004. Chu was most recently director of sales finance, spearheading financial planning, analysis and reporting for 25 NBC- and Telemundo-owned-and-operated stations.

After acquiring then-independent Oxygen in November, NBCU cut about 25% of its work force -- some 60 employees -- as it integrated the women’s network with its other assets.

Lauren Zalaznick, president of the company’s Bravo Media, became president of Oxygen, as well, as Oxygen founder Gerry Laybourne prepared to leave the network at year’s end. Lisa Gersh, president and chief operating officer of Oxygen at the time of acquisition, is being reassigned to a new senior position at NBCU, which is still being determined.

“We’re excited to bring Cynthia on as the new CFO at Oxygen,” Zalaznick said in a statement. “There’s enormous potential for growth at the network, and Cynthia’s background is perfect to help shepherd the asset into the NBCU family.”

Chu will report to Zalaznick and Catherine Dunleavy, executive VP/CFO of NBCU Cable, effective Jan. 14.