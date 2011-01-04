Oxygen Launches OxygenLive: Obsessed
Oxygen Media announced Tuesday the launch of OxygenLive:
Obsessed, a multiplatform pre- and post-show companion to linear Oxygen
programming.
OxygenLive: Obsessed will debut with the Jan. 10 premiere of
Bad Girls Club, featuring a live
video event before, during and after the show hosted by former Bad Girls star Tanisha. Viewers will be
able to access the live show via the OxygenLive app, available on iPad, iPhone
and Android devices. Fans will also be able to interact with former and current
cast members of the show on OxygenLive.com via Twitter and Facebook.
"The Bad Girls Club viewers have an
insatiable appetite for the series and have flocked to OxygenLive to get access
to the Bad Girls while they watch, making their viewing experience even more
robust. We are excited to be able to offer them a live companion show
that they can watch, and participate in, either at
OxygenLive.com or through our apps, that truly transforms 44 minutes of linear
content into a 90 minutes of multiplatform programming for the first time in
every episode," said Jennifer Kavanagh, Vice President, Digital and New Media, Oxygen.
