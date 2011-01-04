Oxygen Launches OxygenLive: Obsessed

Oxygen Media announced Tuesday the launch of OxygenLive:

Obsessed, a multiplatform pre- and post-show companion to linear Oxygen

programming.

OxygenLive: Obsessed will debut with the Jan. 10 premiere of

Bad Girls Club, featuring a live

video event before, during and after the show hosted by former Bad Girls star Tanisha. Viewers will be

able to access the live show via the OxygenLive app, available on iPad, iPhone

and Android devices. Fans will also be able to interact with former and current

cast members of the show on OxygenLive.com via Twitter and Facebook.

"The Bad Girls Club viewers have an

insatiable appetite for the series and have flocked to OxygenLive to get access

to the Bad Girls while they watch, making their viewing experience even more

robust. We are excited to be able to offer them a live companion show

that they can watch, and participate in, either at

OxygenLive.com or through our apps, that truly transforms 44 minutes of linear

content into a 90 minutes of multiplatform programming for the first time in

every episode," said Jennifer Kavanagh, Vice President, Digital and New Media, Oxygen.