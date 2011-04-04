Oxygen To Launch Three New Series

Oxygen Media will look to build its

lineup of original series by greenlighting the development of three new reality

series that captures women in transitional stages of their lives.

The female-targeted network plans to

announce during its upfront presentation in New York

Monday night such new shows as Maids of Drama (working title),

which takes a not so flattering look at bridesmaids in the weeks prior to the

wedding; Lost Angels, which offers a glimpse into the life of Chloe

Lattanzi, daughter of pop icon Olivia Newton-John; and My Post Grad Life

(working title) which takes an close look at two groups of girls trying to

figure out the next phase of life after college graduation, said network

officials.

The three series join previously

announced freshman shows Love Scouts and Best Ink, according to

the network.

"We're committed to offering our

viewers programming they can relate to and enjoy, with Oxygen's signature

over-the-top dramatic twists," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Oxygen senior vice

president of original programming and development in a statement. "We develop

for young women who are going through various life stages who can escape with

unique concepts that speak directly to what she and her girlfriends are

experiencing in their own lives."

The network also said it will return

its popular reality series Hair Battle Spectacular for its sophomore

season with new host, model/actor Eva Marcille.