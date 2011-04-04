Oxygen To Launch Three New Series
Oxygen Media will look to build its
lineup of original series by greenlighting the development of three new reality
series that captures women in transitional stages of their lives.
The female-targeted network plans to
announce during its upfront presentation in New York
Monday night such new shows as Maids of Drama (working title),
which takes a not so flattering look at bridesmaids in the weeks prior to the
wedding; Lost Angels, which offers a glimpse into the life of Chloe
Lattanzi, daughter of pop icon Olivia Newton-John; and My Post Grad Life
(working title) which takes an close look at two groups of girls trying to
figure out the next phase of life after college graduation, said network
officials.
The three series join previously
announced freshman shows Love Scouts and Best Ink, according to
the network.
"We're committed to offering our
viewers programming they can relate to and enjoy, with Oxygen's signature
over-the-top dramatic twists," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Oxygen senior vice
president of original programming and development in a statement. "We develop
for young women who are going through various life stages who can escape with
unique concepts that speak directly to what she and her girlfriends are
experiencing in their own lives."
The network also said it will return
its popular reality series Hair Battle Spectacular for its sophomore
season with new host, model/actor Eva Marcille.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.