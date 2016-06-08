Oxygen Greenlights Witness Protection ‘Docu-Comedy’

Oxygen Media has greenlit four original series, including two millennial focused competition series, Last Squad Standing and The Battle of the Ex Besties, which test how far young women will go to protect their friendships. Unprotected is a “docu-comedy,” says Oxygen, featuring a family raising two teens in the witness protection program.

As part of its “Crime Time” weekend block, Oxygen adds Three Days to Live, chronicling the critical 72 hours after someone is abducted.

“Building upon our commitment to creating engaging, relatable content for millennial women, Last Squad Standing, The Battle of the Ex Besties and Unprotected are sure to deliver fresh and compelling stories that will resonate with our fan base,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP of original programming and development, Oxygen Media. “And the success of our ‘Crime Time’ lineup proved there is a real appetite for the genre, and we’re excited to serve our audience with more premium content in this space.”

Last Squad Standing comes from Lighthearted Entertainment's Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler, with Trish Gold an executive producer.

The Battle of the Ex Besties is produced by Fly On The Wall and Fishbowl Worldwide Media, with Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, Rick de Oliveira, Haylee Vance and Beth Greenwald the executive producers.

Unprotected is produced by Propagate with Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Kevin Healey and Eric Kutner the exec producers.

Three Days to Live comes from Joke Productions and Lusid Media with Joke Fincioen, Biagio Messina and Zak Weisfeld exec producing.

Oxygen is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.