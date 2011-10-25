Oxygen Greenlights Two Fashion Series

Oxygen has picked up two new docuseries set in the fashion

world, the Eva Marcille Project and LA Style, scheduled to premiere on the

network in 2012.

Eva Marcille Project

follows the life of the eponymous fashion model, actor, producer and host of

Oxygen's Hair Battle Spectacular and

her three friends -- an actress, an interior/product designer and a talent/brand

manager. LA Style profiles four young

Los Angeles-based celebrity stylists as they try to make it in the world of

Hollywood fashion.

"We continue to ramp up our original production and focus on

the characters and relationship driven themes that speak to our audience," said

Oxygen President Jason Klarman.

Tuesday's greenlit series join previously announced projects

The Next Big Thing, Brooklyn Crew and Tanisha Gets Married, which will also debut in 2012.