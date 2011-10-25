Oxygen Greenlights Two Fashion Series
Oxygen has picked up two new docuseries set in the fashion
world, the Eva Marcille Project and LA Style, scheduled to premiere on the
network in 2012.
Eva Marcille Project
follows the life of the eponymous fashion model, actor, producer and host of
Oxygen's Hair Battle Spectacular and
her three friends -- an actress, an interior/product designer and a talent/brand
manager. LA Style profiles four young
Los Angeles-based celebrity stylists as they try to make it in the world of
Hollywood fashion.
"We continue to ramp up our original production and focus on
the characters and relationship driven themes that speak to our audience," said
Oxygen President Jason Klarman.
Tuesday's greenlit series join previously announced projects
The Next Big Thing, Brooklyn Crew and Tanisha Gets Married, which will also debut in 2012.
