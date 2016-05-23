Oxygen Greenlights Transgender Model Competition ‘Strut’

Oxygen Media has greenlit the unscripted competition series Strut, from Whoopi Goldberg and 44 Blue Productions. Strut follows a set of transgender modeling hopefuls, with support from Slay Model Management, which bills itself as “the world’s first exclusively transgender modeling agency.”

Strut is set to premiere later this year.

“Strut follows a group of inspiring and resilient trailblazers who are working to change the modeling industry and the world around them, by simply being true to themselves,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP of original programming and development, Oxygen Media. “These individuals will empower viewers as they live their lives fully and unapologetically, despite facing many obstacles throughout their journey.”

Strut is produced by One Hoe Productions and 44 Blue Productions. Goldberg and Tom Leonardis (One Hoe Productions), along with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch and Bobby Sizemore (44 Blue Productions), are executive producers.

"This show is important right now, because for all the positive advances the community has made and continues to make, transgender is still a hot-button word that gets people hysterical,” said Goldberg. “People tend to focus on the stereotype instead of the person, and this series will give viewers a unique opportunity to spend time with real people who are struggling with the same challenges we all face as we make our way through the world.”