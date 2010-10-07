Oxygen Greenlights 'Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings'

Oxygen Media announced Thursday that it has greenly the new show Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings, an eight-episode series to begin production in October. The network has also renewed its hit Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood for a sixth season.

Both announcements came from Oxygen Media SVP, Original Programming and Development Amy Introcaso-Davis.

The new reality series will feature the celebrity duo helping couples prepare, both logistically and emotionally, for their wedding days. It is executive produced by Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott of Life In a Bowl Productions, Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey of World of Wonder Productions and Amber Mazzola.

"Our audience has loved watching the weddings Tori and Dean have planned for friends on Home Sweet Hollywood, and have been clamoring for more," said Introcaso-Davis. "Tori and Dean have a great sense of sophistication and style and truly understand the intricacies of planning the big day."