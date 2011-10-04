Oxygen Greenlights Three Reality Series

Oxygen Media has greenlit three new reality series,

including The Next Big Thing, Brooklyn Crew and Tanisha Gets Married (all working titles). The three shows will premiere in 2012.

The Next Big Thing follows New York City performance coach Trapper Felides as he helps a

group of students train for their careers. The series is produced by BBC Worldwide

Productions and Omelette Bar Productions. Izzie Pick Ashcroft, Jo Honig, Jane

Tranter, Stacey Angeles and Eric Cyphers

serve as executive producers.

Brooklyn Crew will take a look at two groups of friends fighting a turf war over the Brooklyn community

of Bay Ridge. The series is produced by Ish Entertainment

with Michael Hirschorn, Wendy Roth, Ethan Goldman and Lenid Rolov serving as

executive producers.

Tanisha Gets

Married is a docu-series from 495 Productions about Tanisha

Thomas, host of Oxygen's Love Games and

former Bad Girls Club cast member, as

she prepares for her wedding. Jersey Shore's

SallyAnn Salsano serves as executive producer.