Oxygen Greenlights Sixth Season of 'Bad Girls'

Oxygen will bring its popular reality series Bad Girls Club for a sixth season, moving it back to Los Angeles for the new season, the network announced Thursday.

The network also announced that for the third straight year entertainment blogger Perez Hilton will host a two-part Bad Girls Club reunion special. The first part of the Bad Girls Club Miami special will debut Nov. 16 with the second half premiering a week later.

"There's

only one man who knows how to handle these ladies, and that's Perez

Hilton," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Senior Vice President, Original

Programming and Development for Oxygen Media in a statement. "We are so

pleased to have Perez joining us for yet another drama-filled reunion."

