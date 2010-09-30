Oxygen Greenlights 'The New Untitled Paris Hilton Project'

Oxygen Media has picked up docu-series The New Untitled Paris Hilton Project, according to a Thursday announcement from Oxygen SVP, Original Programming and Development Amy Introcaso-Davis.

The series follows Hilton "as she enters the next stage of her life" and will focus on her and four close companions, including her mother Kathy Hilton.

"Paris is magnetic in such a way that viewers are naturally curious about her and think they know her based on what they see in the media," Introcaso-Davis said. "We're looking to truly bring an all-encompassing look at her life, friends, family, and relationships, all that's not represented every day. It's going to be a fascinating journey."

The series will be produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions (Hell's Kitchen). Executive producers are A. Smith & Co. founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed, as well as Paris Hilton, Rick Hilton and Jamie Freed.