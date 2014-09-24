Oxygen Greenlights Five New Series

Oxygen Media has picked up five new reality series in advance of the network’s rebrand, said Rod Aissa (pictured) who was also elevated to the role of executive vice president of original programming and development.

The new series include The Investment Club, executively produced by Thom Beers and follows millennial entrepreneurs hoping to make it big; The Prancing Elite Project, produced by Crazy Legs Productions and chronicles an all-male competitive dance team in Mobile, Ala; The Wilkersons, from Magical Elves and follows the life of Pastor Rick Wilkerson and his family; and Finding My Father, produced by Asylum Entertainment which follows several men and women who are looking to piece together the truth about their past.

The network will also expand its popular Preachers Of L.A. reality series with the 2015 launch of Preachers Of Detroit, said network officials.

