Oxygen Greenlights Docuseries on SoCal Pastors

Oxygen has greenlit

a new docuseries, Pastors of L.A.

(working title), to premiere in fall 2013.

The series looks at

six popular Southern Californian pastors who each have a different way of preaching

to their parishioners. Pastors of L.A. is

produced by L. Plummer Media in association with Releve Productions. Lemuel

Plummer, executive producer of BET's Vindicated

and The Sheards, serves as

executive producer alongside Holly Carter, also EP of The Sheards.

"Pastors of L.A. documents

these larger than life characters who are rock stars in their communities, with

a fresh, unique perspective that will resonate with our young audience," said

Rod Aissa, senior VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. "By

teaming up with Lemuel and Holly who are some of the best creative minds in the

business and heavily respected within this community, we can deliver this

authentic series with integrity, while also staying right on brand with

Oxygen."