Oxygen Greenlights Docuseries on SoCal Pastors
Oxygen has greenlit
a new docuseries, Pastors of L.A.
(working title), to premiere in fall 2013.
The series looks at
six popular Southern Californian pastors who each have a different way of preaching
to their parishioners. Pastors of L.A. is
produced by L. Plummer Media in association with Releve Productions. Lemuel
Plummer, executive producer of BET's Vindicated
and The Sheards, serves as
executive producer alongside Holly Carter, also EP of The Sheards.
"Pastors of L.A. documents
these larger than life characters who are rock stars in their communities, with
a fresh, unique perspective that will resonate with our young audience," said
Rod Aissa, senior VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. "By
teaming up with Lemuel and Holly who are some of the best creative minds in the
business and heavily respected within this community, we can deliver this
authentic series with integrity, while also staying right on brand with
Oxygen."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.