Oxygen Greenlights 'Best Ink'

Oxygen

Media has greenlit Best Ink, a

competition reality series about tattoo artists, the network announced

Thursday.

The

series will feature 12 tattoo artists living together and competing in various

challenges for a cash prize and bragging rights.

"Many

of our viewers choose to express themselves through the ever-growing phenomenon of

body art," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, senior vice president, original

programming and development, Oxygen Media. "We hope to capture the best

and brightest tattoo artists and celebrate this unique art form."

Bunim-Murray

Productions will produce Best Ink

with Jonathan Murray and Gil Goldschein serving as executive producers.

Oxygen

also announced Thursday that it has renewed hair design competition series Hair Battle Spectacular for a second

season. Its first season was the most-watched for a freshman series in network

history, according to Oxygen.