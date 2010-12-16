Oxygen Greenlights 'Best Ink'
Oxygen
Media has greenlit Best Ink, a
competition reality series about tattoo artists, the network announced
Thursday.
The
series will feature 12 tattoo artists living together and competing in various
challenges for a cash prize and bragging rights.
"Many
of our viewers choose to express themselves through the ever-growing phenomenon of
body art," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, senior vice president, original
programming and development, Oxygen Media. "We hope to capture the best
and brightest tattoo artists and celebrate this unique art form."
Bunim-Murray
Productions will produce Best Ink
with Jonathan Murray and Gil Goldschein serving as executive producers.
Oxygen
also announced Thursday that it has renewed hair design competition series Hair Battle Spectacular for a second
season. Its first season was the most-watched for a freshman series in network
history, according to Oxygen.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.