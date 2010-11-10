Oxygen Greenlights Bachelorette Reality Series

Female-targeted Oxygen Wednesday announced production on a new reality series that will follow future brides as they enjoy a fantasy weekend in Los Angeles.

The eight episiode Bachelorette Party will follow the V.I.P. team at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas as they pull out all the stops to create a "memorable weekend for a lucky bride to be and her friends, according to network officials. The series, produced by Pariah Entertainment, will begin production immediately in Las Vegas.

"What better way to commemorate a woman's final days as a bachelorette than to throw her an unforgettable party in Las Vegas," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Senior Vice President, Original Programming and Development for Oxygen Media. "Viewers will see the emotions, revelry and surprises along the way as we document this significant transition in a woman's life."

