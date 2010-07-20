Oxygen Greenlights Aubrey O'Day Docuseries

Oxygen has given a

green light to a docuseries revolving around erstwhile Danity Kane lead singer

Aubrey O'Day, the network announced July 20.

The outspoken singer

was summarily dismissed as the face of the all-girl band by pop impresario

Diddy on an episode of MTV's Making the

Band.

The still untitled

series will follow the now familiar pop-star-reality-TV trajectory: the fallen

star will attempt to get her personal life back on track and mount a career

comeback.

O'Day, 26, is

squarely in Oxygen's target demographic of 18-34 year old women. The project

should fit organically with the network's roster of repurposed and original

reality including America's Next Top

Model, Bad Girls Club, Dance Your Ass Off and Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood. It also dovetails

thematically with Oxygen's latest acquisition; off-net rights to Fox hit Glee which also includes the rights to a

spin-off reality series to find the next Glee

star. The Glee reality series is

targeted to bow next summer.

"Young women have

watched the ups and downs of Aubrey through the years and they continue to

cheer her on," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Oxygen's senior VP of original programming

and development, in a statement. "We're excited to deliver her story as she

battles the issues that resonate with our audience - from self doubt and body

image, to an intense desire for success and redemption."

The project is from

Michael Hirschorn's Ish Entertainment. Hirschorn, Madison Merritt and Wendy

Roth are executive producers.