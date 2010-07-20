Oxygen Greenlights Aubrey O'Day Docuseries
Oxygen has given a
green light to a docuseries revolving around erstwhile Danity Kane lead singer
Aubrey O'Day, the network announced July 20.
The outspoken singer
was summarily dismissed as the face of the all-girl band by pop impresario
Diddy on an episode of MTV's Making the
Band.
The still untitled
series will follow the now familiar pop-star-reality-TV trajectory: the fallen
star will attempt to get her personal life back on track and mount a career
comeback.
O'Day, 26, is
squarely in Oxygen's target demographic of 18-34 year old women. The project
should fit organically with the network's roster of repurposed and original
reality including America's Next Top
Model, Bad Girls Club, Dance Your Ass Off and Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood. It also dovetails
thematically with Oxygen's latest acquisition; off-net rights to Fox hit Glee which also includes the rights to a
spin-off reality series to find the next Glee
star. The Glee reality series is
targeted to bow next summer.
"Young women have
watched the ups and downs of Aubrey through the years and they continue to
cheer her on," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Oxygen's senior VP of original programming
and development, in a statement. "We're excited to deliver her story as she
battles the issues that resonate with our audience - from self doubt and body
image, to an intense desire for success and redemption."
The project is from
Michael Hirschorn's Ish Entertainment. Hirschorn, Madison Merritt and Wendy
Roth are executive producers.
