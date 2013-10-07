Oxygen Greenlights Another Tattoo Series

Oxygen has greenlit another tattoo-themed series, Tattoos After Dark.

The half-hour series will document what happens during the night shift at two of Los Angeles' more popular parlors, House of Ink and Ink Candy. Distributed by NBCUniversal, the format for Tattoos After Dark will be featured at MIPCOM this week.

Oxygen has ordered 12 half-hour episodes that will debut in January.

Tattoos After Dark is produced by 495 Productions with SallyAnn Salsano (Jersey Shore) and Joel Zimmer serving as executive producers.