Oxygen Goes Glam With Janice Dickinson

Oxygen is streaming the second-season premiere of The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency on fashion Website Glam Media.



To build awareness for season two, which debuts on Glam Media Jan. 10, Oxygen began streaming its first episode exclusively on the site Dec. 25. The free episode will be available through Dec. 29.



Dickinson's show, which tracks the former model as she operates her own fashion agency, has been expanded from half an hour to an hour this season. Glam Media will continue to promote the show throughout season two with banners and "glam alert" messages sent to bloggers.



The site will also create a Dickinson microsite with Q&As, voting and fashion do's and don'ts.