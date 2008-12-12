Oxygen Gets 'Addicted To Beauty'

Oxygen has given an order to a new docu-series, Addicted To Beauty, which follows the daily goings on at a “beauty enhancement” facility in California.

Addicted To Beauty is the second new series going to air developed by Oxygen Senior VP of Programming and Development Amy Introcaso-Davis, who has been revamping the network’s development slate since joining the network earlier this year.

The eight episode docu-series will join Oxygen’s lineup in 2009.

Oxygen also unveiled a number of shows in development at the network.

Hogs & Heifers follows Michelle Dell, the owner of the New York and Las Vegas bars Hogs & Heifers, as well as life behind the scenes at the faux dives.

The Girls will unite three women with famous bloodlines, Jennifer Wayne (Granddaughter of John Wayne), Tayla Lynn (Granddaughter of Loretta Lynn), and Caroline Cutbirth (Great Great Great Great Grandniece of Daniel Boone) as they chase country music stardom.

The Naughty Kitchen, which will follow Blythe Beck, head chef of Dallas’ Hector’s on Henderson both in the kitchen and in her personal life.

Lady and The Champ, which will follow the home life of boxer Sugar Shane Mosley, his Korean-American wife Jin and their four kids.