Oxygen Expands Into The World of E-Commerce

Oxygen Media has partnered with Delivery Agent, Inc. to launch its first-ever initiative into the world of e-commerce, shop.oxygen.com.

Bad Girls Club, Oxygen’s most-watched and first million-viewer show, will be the first themed merchandise available on the site, coming a mere two weeks before its new season premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 2.



There will be two lines of merchandise available for purchase: general Oxygen items as well as products with “oxygenated phrases” like “Over It” and “Obsessed,” along with other items pertaining to the Bad Girls Club series.



"We felt it was important to fulfill our viewers' desire to look good and have fun and continue to connect with their favorite Oxygen programming,” Jennifer Turner, Vice President, Licensing and Strategic Partnerships, Bravo Media and Oxygen Media, said in a statement. “The site is the first step in what we hope will be an even more dynamic fashion and lifestyle offering for our viewers in the future,”