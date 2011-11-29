Oxygen Developing Three New Series

Oxygen has added three new docu-series to its development

slate, announcing new shows All the Right

Moves, That's D'Amore and Taking NY.

All the Right Moves

features choreographer Travis Wall and his friends/roommates as they launch

their own dance company, Shaping Sounds. The series is produced by World of

Wonder Productions.

That's D'Amore

stars sisters Caroline, Bonnie and Christie D'Amore whose family runs the top

chain of pizza restaurants in southern California. The series follows the girls

as they try to strike out on their own without their father's financial help.

Taking NY follows

a group of high-powered and well-connected women in New York -- a beauty

director, a gossip columnist, a fashion designer and a celebrity publicist -- as

they make decisions relating to their friendships and futures.

The three titles in development join recently greenlit

series The Eva Marcille Project and LA Style and upcoming Oxygen series The Next Big Thing, Brooklyn Crew and Tanisha

Gets Married.