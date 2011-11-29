Oxygen Developing Three New Series
Oxygen has added three new docu-series to its development
slate, announcing new shows All the Right
Moves, That's D'Amore and Taking NY.
All the Right Moves
features choreographer Travis Wall and his friends/roommates as they launch
their own dance company, Shaping Sounds. The series is produced by World of
Wonder Productions.
That's D'Amore
stars sisters Caroline, Bonnie and Christie D'Amore whose family runs the top
chain of pizza restaurants in southern California. The series follows the girls
as they try to strike out on their own without their father's financial help.
Taking NY follows
a group of high-powered and well-connected women in New York -- a beauty
director, a gossip columnist, a fashion designer and a celebrity publicist -- as
they make decisions relating to their friendships and futures.
The three titles in development join recently greenlit
series The Eva Marcille Project and LA Style and upcoming Oxygen series The Next Big Thing, Brooklyn Crew and Tanisha
Gets Married.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.