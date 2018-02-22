Oxygen Debuts ‘In Ice Cold Blood’ April 1

Oxygen premieres the series In Ice Cold Blood, hosted by Ice-T, on April 1.



Ice-T executive produces the show as well.

The series spotlights “shocking true stories involving sex, money, murder–or a fatal cocktail of all three,” according to Oxygen. “Told through in-depth interviews, reenactments and archival footage, each hour-long episode delves into an edgy mystery filled with expert detective work, unexpected turns and stunning revelations.”

“In Ice Cold Blood is a chilling depiction of basic human desires unbridled, taking viewers on a shocking, unexpected ride,” says Rod Aissa, executive VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. “Ice-T’s appreciation for the true-crime space, and his ability to draw the viewer in, take the series to another level.”

In Ice Cold Blood is produced by Asylum Entertainment with Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch and Brian Knappmiller the executive producers, along with Final Level Entertainment with Ice-T and Jorge Hinojosa as exec producers.

“I’m glad to call Oxygen home with a series that speaks to me as a true-crime fan,” said Ice-T. “Each story is extreme but very real, making it a natural fit for me to explore with the audience.”

Ice-T has had a successful career in rap, and also stars in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.