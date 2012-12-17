Oxygen Contest Has Fans Strike a Pose for 'The Face' Challenge
In advance of the premiere of Oxygen's upcoming reality
competition series The Face, which
premieres Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET, the network has launched a new contest with "The Face Challenge."
Through the show's YouTube channel, fans can submit videos
emulating The Face's supermodel
coaches' signature moves -- Naomi Campbell's "Walk," Karolina Kurkova's "Look"
and Coco Rocha's "Pose." Select submissions may be featured on a billboard in
Times Square on the day of the show's premiere.
Jane Olson, Oxygen senior VP, marketing and brand strategy,
said the contest "is another opportunity for us to continue the Oxygen brand
beyond the television screen."
For a more hands-on experience, Oxygen will have pop-up
shops in several cities where fans can shoot their digital video submission and
more. The winner will receive professional hair, makeup and wardrobe styling
for a photo shoot with the show's host, photographer Nigel Barker.
Barker will announce the contest on Dec. 17 on The Wendy Williams Show.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.