Oxygen Connects to 'The Glee Project'

Oxygen Media will be launching a new social TV platform "Oxygen Connect," on May 18th as part of an effort to use apps and social media to engage viewers of the second season of The Glee Project.

Beginning May 18, viewers will be able to sign up for "Oxygen Connect" using their Facebook account. That will allow them to invite Facebook friends and Twitter followers to join them and give them access to an exclusive video preview of The Glee Project's second season.

Starting with the premiere of the show on June 5, users signed into "Oxygen Connect" will be able to vote for their favorite contender and able to participate in weekly missions tied to the theme of the episode issued by the series' contenders. Users will also be able to earn badges and points that will give them a chance to meet their favorite contender in person.

Results from the votes using special #hashtags will be displayed in real time on live TV. The performance with the most Twitter votes will be featured online as the "Last Chance Performance of the Week."

The new "Oxygen Connect: The Glee Project" mobile and tablet app will also synch additional content -- including polls, videos and ads -- to the live TV show.

During premiere episodes, fans will also be able to toggle back and forth between a live social chat with cast members and the new interactive challenges.