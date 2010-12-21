Oxygen Collaborates With Singer Cole in Touting 'Bad Girls Club'

Oxygen Media is in step with Kimberly Cole on a musical partnership in support of the premiere of the sixth season of Bad Girls Club next month.

For

the first time, Oxygen will release a co-branded album, debuting on

iTunes on Dec. 21 from Cole titled "Bad Girls Club," which will feature

songs on the upcoming season of the network's most-popular series.

"We are excited to be partnering with Kimberly Cole on 'Bad Girls

Club' as Oxygen's first ever co-branded album," said Jane Olson, senior

vice president, marketing and brand strategy, Oxygen Media, in

announcing the initiative. "Our audience is passionate about music and

as Bad Girls Club continues to be Oxygen's top-rated show, fans

have come to know and love Kimberly's songs. We can't wait to bring

more of her music to season six."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com