Oxygen Collaborates With Singer Cole in Touting 'Bad Girls Club'
Oxygen Media is in step with Kimberly Cole on a musical partnership in support of the premiere of the sixth season of Bad Girls Club next month.
For
the first time, Oxygen will release a co-branded album, debuting on
iTunes on Dec. 21 from Cole titled "Bad Girls Club," which will feature
songs on the upcoming season of the network's most-popular series.
"We are excited to be partnering with Kimberly Cole on 'Bad Girls
Club' as Oxygen's first ever co-branded album," said Jane Olson, senior
vice president, marketing and brand strategy, Oxygen Media, in
announcing the initiative. "Our audience is passionate about music and
as Bad Girls Club continues to be Oxygen's top-rated show, fans
have come to know and love Kimberly's songs. We can't wait to bring
more of her music to season six."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.