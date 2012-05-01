OxygenAnnounces Modeling Reality Series With Naomi Campbell

Oxygen announced a

new reality series that will pit aspiring female models against each other to

become the spokesperson for a nationally recognized brand.

The Face will feature three

teams of models, each led by a supermodel coach. Supermodel Naomi Campbell has

already signed on to be one of the coaches; the other coaches and the featured brand

will be announced at a later date.

"The Face

is a fresh new series that delivers all the elements our audience craves:

fashion, beauty and drama," said Rod Aissa, senior VP, original programming and

development, Oxygen Media. "Oxygen has been looking for the next ideation in

the modeling genre and this project delivers it."

Campbell added, "I

am looking forward to working in partnership with Oxygen and Shine America to

discover the next beautiful face of the modeling world. With The Face, the audience will get a real insider's look at this exciting industry that has

been so good to me."