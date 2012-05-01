OxygenAnnounces Modeling Reality Series With Naomi Campbell
Oxygen announced a
new reality series that will pit aspiring female models against each other to
become the spokesperson for a nationally recognized brand.
The Face will feature three
teams of models, each led by a supermodel coach. Supermodel Naomi Campbell has
already signed on to be one of the coaches; the other coaches and the featured brand
will be announced at a later date.
"The Face
is a fresh new series that delivers all the elements our audience craves:
fashion, beauty and drama," said Rod Aissa, senior VP, original programming and
development, Oxygen Media. "Oxygen has been looking for the next ideation in
the modeling genre and this project delivers it."
Campbell added, "I
am looking forward to working in partnership with Oxygen and Shine America to
discover the next beautiful face of the modeling world. With The Face, the audience will get a real insider's look at this exciting industry that has
been so good to me."
