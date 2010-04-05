Oxygen and Ikea Partner For Sponsorship Deal on ‘Tori & Dean'
Oxygen will partner with Scandinavian furniture giant Ikea
for a fully integrated sponsorship deal on the fifth season of docusoap Tori
& Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, which premiered Apr. 5.
The deal marks Oxygen's first branded integration deal with
Ikea. The retailer will be featured in two episodes of the program and
sponsored content on Oxygen.com.
Ikea will also serve as the sponsor of OxygenLive.com where
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott will chat and tweet as well as appear for a live
video chat before the show, during commercial breaks and after the show.
Fans can also post comments from their mobile device
directly into the OxygenLive site.
Ikea commercials began airing on Oxygen last week (March
29).
"Ikea's
multiplatform partnership with Tori &Dean: Home Sweet
Hollywood is a perfect fit - environment of home, the
pitch perfect audience who is buying and influencing their friends as
they engage and interact with the show," Susan Malfa, senior
VP of ad sales for Oxygen Media, said in a statement.
"Their deep integration and alignment with one of our most
successful franchises allows them to connect directly to the Generation O
viewer."
Ikea has had a robust presence on YouTube with
Illeana Douglas' Easy to Assemble web series.
