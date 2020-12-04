Oxygen Airs ‘The Case Died With Her’ Dec. 6

Oxygen debuts two-hour special The Case Died With Her Sunday, Dec. 6. Former prosecutor Loni Coombs dives into the case of Emilie Morris, who was killed before she was to appear in court for charges against a man for sexually inappropriate behavior Morris sustained as a minor.

Pulse Films and BuzzFeed Studios produce the special, which features reporting from then-BuzzFeed News national reporter Jessica Testa. “Viewers will get a front row seat with exclusive sit down interviews with Emilie’s sister Andrea and mother Joan on their emotional crusade in gaining understanding, closure and justice,” said Oxygen. “While various systems failed Emilie, her family is dedicated to shedding light on the effects of child sexual abuse with hopes of making things right for her and for women everywhere.”

Jon Alwen, Marisa Clifford and Dan Baglio are executive producers for Pulse Films, and Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, Karolina Waclawiak and Charlotte Simms are for BuzzFeed Studios.