Oxygen to Air Jeffrey Dahmer Special Nov. 11

Oxygen will begin the two-night special Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial KillerSpeaks, about Jeffrey Dahmer, Saturday, Nov. 11.



Twenty five years ago, Dahmer confessed to 17 murders. He was bludgeoned to death in prison in 1994, at age 34.

Investigative journalist Nancy Glass developed a relationship with Dahmer, and conducts the interviews with him and others. The special “offers a fresh look at the infamous serial killer’s life through the eyes of the woman who became his closest confidant,” according to Oxygen.



Dahmer’s parents, Lionel and Shari, are interviewed in the special, as are surviving victims Billy Capshaw and Preston Davis, who break their silence about what happened to them.

Dahmer lured young men into his Milwaukee home, then drugged, sexually violated and killed his victims.

Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks is produced by Glass Entertainment Group with Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus, J.C. Mills, Jon Hirsch, and Matthew Watts the executive producers.

“Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks catapults viewers into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, providing a unique look at the life of a serial killer that shook the nation,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. “Nancy Glass’ revealing interview with Dahmer, combined with our access to those who knew him, offers a gripping depiction of a serial killer that walked among us.”