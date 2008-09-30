Oxygen Adds VP of Original Programming
David Stefanou, who has been heading up production and development for MTV in London, joined Oxygen Media as vice president of original programming, based in New York.
In the newly created post, Stefanou will head up all current original production, reporting to Amy Introcaso-Davis, senior VP of original programming.
Oxygen's original slate currently includes The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, Coolio’s Rules and The Bad Girls Club.
Oxygen is owned by NBC Universal, which said the women’s-targeted cable network reaches 73 million homes.
