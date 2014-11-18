Oxygen Adds Four New Shows to Development Slate

Oxygen Media announced Tuesday it has expanded its development slate with four new projects targeting multicultural millennial women.

The series are The Misty Copeland Project, Teaching English, Survival of the Clickiest and Straight up with a Twist.

“From the unbelievably inspirational and talented Misty Copeland, to the bold young women experiencing life abroad, the new development slate appeals to a multitude of female viewers,” said Cori Abraham, senior VP of development & international for Oxygen Media. “These projects embrace the new Oxygen programming filter, which focuses on real characters who are on a journey to seek out new experiences and follow their true passions in life.”

Docuseries The Misty Copeland Project (working title) follows dancers as they are trained and mentored by ballerina Misty Copeland. The series is produced by Sirens Media and executive produced by Rebecca Toth Diefenbach, Valerie Haselton and Copeland.

Teaching English (wt) follows a group of millennial Americans living abroad and teaching English. Tom Forman and Brad Bishop serve as executive producers with Relativity Television producing.

Survival of the Clickiest (wt) — produced in partnership with multichannel YouTube network StyleHaul — features a group of young people trying to break into the competitive world of vlogging. Trium Entertainment and Lentos Brand are producing with Mark Koops, Eric Day, Ronak Kordestani and Stephen Lentini serving as executive producers.

Half-hour reality comedy Straight Up with a Twist follows various groups of friends and their post-work bar debates. The series is produced by All3Media America and is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Stephen Lambert and James Flint.