Oxygen Acquires ‘Ana Maria in Novela Land’

Oxygen has acquired Ana Maria in Novela Land from NBCUniversal’s FLUENCY Productions, a multiplatform studio targeting millennial audiences.

Ana Maria will premiere on the cable net Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m.

In the feature-length romantic comedy, the titular character loses multiple jobs and the respect of her loved ones because she is so focused on her favorite telenovela, Pasión Sin Limites. Due to a serendipitous lightening strike, Ana Maria and the protagonist of Pasión, Ariana Tomosa, switch places. Devious Maids actress Edy Ganem will play both parts.

Oxygen, which premiered Preachers of Detroit and Funny Girls this year, is using the acquisition to bolster its appeal to multicultural audiences.

“Oxygen and FLUENCY share the same passion for telling optimistic and compelling stories that reflect a diverse, vibrant-minded audience,” said Rod Aissa, Oxygen Media’s executive VP of original programming and development.

“Ana Maria in Novela Land, makes the traditional novela genre relatable to multicultural millennials through an innovative approach to the storyline,” said Peter Blacker, NBCUniversal’s executive VP of digital media and emerging businesses, Hispanic enterprises and content, which FLUENCY falls under. “We’re proud to join Oxygen’s lineup of relevant content and further connect and engage viewers.”