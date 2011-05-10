OWN's 'Shania' Earns Highest Premiere Rating Since Network Launch

OWN's new series Why Not? With Shania Twain gave the

network its highest premiere ratings outside of the launch weekend, ranking third

in its timeslot in the key female demo with 839,000 total viewers in its

premiere on Sunday, May 8 at 11 p.m.

The show will move to its permanent timeslot on Sundays at 10 p.m. on May 15.

"We are grateful Shania and The Judds were willing to

trust us to share their compelling life stories in a way we have never seen

before," said Lisa Erspamer, chief creative officer, OWN. "We are thrilled that

viewers are tuning in to spend their Sunday nights with OWN."

The season finale of The Judds aired on Sunday, May 8 at

10 p.m. to a total of 555,000 viewers, ranking 19th in the timeslot

among 88 ad-supported cable networks.

OWN has been struggling in the ratings since its launch Jan. 1, and on May 6 the network announced thedismissal of its CEO Christina Norman. Discovery COO Peter Liguori is replacing her on an interim basis.